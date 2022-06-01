Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 124,718 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.24% of Sleep Number worth $90,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

SNBR opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $121.98.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

