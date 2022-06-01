Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $96.61 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,261 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.74% of First Hawaiian worth $96,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after buying an additional 479,395 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,242,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter.

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.13. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

