Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €280.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s current price.
ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($283.87) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of Allianz stock traded down €1.12 ($1.20) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €193.90 ($208.49). 981,150 shares of the stock traded hands. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($222.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €209.09 and its 200-day moving average is €210.38.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
