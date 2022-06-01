Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,950 ($24.67) and last traded at GBX 1,960 ($24.80). 11,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 79,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,070 ($26.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,072.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,983.63. The stock has a market cap of £826.90 million and a P/E ratio of 35.57.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Alpha FX Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

In other Alpha FX Group news, insider Tim Butters sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($29.10), for a total transaction of £20,033 ($25,345.39). Also, insider Lisa Jane Gordon bought 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($21.89) per share, with a total value of £81,569.50 ($103,200.28).

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.