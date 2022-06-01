Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $16.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,291.72. The company had a trading volume of 54,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,265. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,465.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,671.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,305.49.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

