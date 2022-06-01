Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 4,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 404,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
