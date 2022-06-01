Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 4,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 404,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

