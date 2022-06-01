Ambassador Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.84. 1,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.12 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.