Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.06.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.72. 3,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day moving average is $220.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

