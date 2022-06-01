Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases 3,882 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bunge by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.41. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $24,784,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,666 shares of company stock valued at $41,512,737 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.