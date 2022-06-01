Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 7,804 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CrowdStrike by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,921. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

