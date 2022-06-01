Ambrosus (AMB) Hits Market Cap of $4.60 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Ambrosus has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $103,036.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,644,751 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.