American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.05

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 99645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.
ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48.
In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.