American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.05

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 99645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

