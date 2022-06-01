AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.85-11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.92. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.80-$11.05 EPS.

Shares of ABC traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.01. 2,730,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.29.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

