Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Head to Head Contrast

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

This table compares Amplify Energy and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -16.07% -18.64% 3.98% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -225.99% N/A -44.90%

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.99 -$32.07 million ($1.60) -5.56 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.65 -$154.54 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amplify Energy and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential downside of 30.26%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy (Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.