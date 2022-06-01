Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $15.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.84. The stock had a trading volume of 604,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,543. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.02.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

