Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.72. 34,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,726. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

