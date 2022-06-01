Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.27. 233,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,922,003. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.