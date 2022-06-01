Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,305.49.

GOOGL traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,272.42. 111,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,265. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,465.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,671.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.