Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 6,336 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 5.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.00. The company had a trading volume of 505,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,225,116. The firm has a market cap of $519.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

