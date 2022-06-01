Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $47.38. 3,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,612. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

