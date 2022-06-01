Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.87. 45,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.68. The firm has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

