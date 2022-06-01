Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.36. 26,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

