Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,297 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 255,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,171,140. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.96. The stock has a market cap of $250.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

