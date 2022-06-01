Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.52.
Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.73. 150,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,983. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.
In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $2,200,959 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
