Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.52.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.73. 150,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,983. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $2,200,959 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

