Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Announce $2.58 EPS

Brokerages predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will report $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.55. AON posted earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.32 to $14.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.90.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.34. 19,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. AON has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.06.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

