Analysts Anticipate CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). CS Disco posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

LAW traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 8,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -30.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

