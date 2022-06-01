Analysts Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will report $451.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.27 million and the lowest is $432.21 million. Vectrus posted sales of $470.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%.

VEC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $355,214.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Howell bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vectrus by 83.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 54,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $403.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.