Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Post $4.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $18.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $145.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

