Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) to post sales of $27.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $133.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.54 million to $154.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $264.29 million, with estimates ranging from $202.14 million to $310.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 2,205,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,215 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

