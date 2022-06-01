Analysts Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Carvana reported sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $16.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $23.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.74.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $413,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,381.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,736,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,255,525. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Carvana by 155.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $85,762,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 10,191,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

