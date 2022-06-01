Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $2.04. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $155.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $136.31 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.