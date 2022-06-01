Analysts Expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,580,387.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $221,600. 68.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLSI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,556. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $48.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

