Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $2.59 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.45. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $2.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $10.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,554. The stock has a market cap of $467.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

