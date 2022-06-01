Analysts Expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $519.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will post $519.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.60 million. RumbleON posted sales of $168.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share.

RMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.79. 152,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,099. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45.

In other news, COO Peter Levy bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,061.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,674.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,529 shares of company stock valued at $507,625. 38.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

