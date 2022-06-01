Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

SPR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,319. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

