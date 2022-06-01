Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Grindrod Shipping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson expects that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $479.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

