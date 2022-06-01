Analysts Offer Predictions for Nomad Foods Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $20.87 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

