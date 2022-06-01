Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT at $2,200.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,200.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.69) to GBX 2,800 ($35.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.63) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.77) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. 20,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

