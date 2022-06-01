Analysts Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $10.40

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

COMM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,791. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $196,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 1.0% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in CommScope by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

