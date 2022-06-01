Analysts Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Target Price at $269.19

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $269.19.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $87,917,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.89. 9,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.75. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

