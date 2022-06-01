Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Price Target at C$11.83

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

In other news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$35,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,673,489.25. Also, Director Gregory Smith purchased 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,446.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,108 shares in the company, valued at C$2,509,833.76. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,794 shares of company stock worth $669,242.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

