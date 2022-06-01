Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Price Target at C$11.83

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.
About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Read More
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.