Analysts Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target at $62.25

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of LEGN opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 88.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 471,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 221,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $13,623,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 10,800.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

