Analysts Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) PT at GBX 100

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.27).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marston’s to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.52) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, insider William Rucker bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($144,230.77).

MARS stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 55 ($0.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,676. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.79 million and a P/E ratio of -19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 50.71 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 97 ($1.23).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

