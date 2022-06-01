Analysts Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price at $53.79

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.