Analysts Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) PT at $30.00

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Range Resources by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 269.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 888,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. 122,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,181. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.