Analysts Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after acquiring an additional 191,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,080,000 after buying an additional 445,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

