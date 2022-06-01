ApeSwap Finance Price Hits $0.45 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 228.2% against the dollar and now trades at $999.62 or 0.03142785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00442411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008175 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

