Apollo Currency Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $766,686.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and $766,686.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00081428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00252701 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

