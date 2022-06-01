Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.83.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,806. Appian has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. Appian’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,600,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,317,572.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 898,394 shares of company stock worth $42,902,916 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 89,819 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Appian by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

