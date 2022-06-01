Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $18.95

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $19.57. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 8,567 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on RCUS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.